Los Angeles Apparel opens debut flagship store in SoHo, New York City

Los Angeles Apparel, the apparel manufacturer and retailer from American Apparel founder and ex CEO Dov Charney, has opened its first flagship store in New York City.

KPG Funds, the New York-based owner and developer of office buildings, has announced that the LA-based fashion manufacturer signed a new lease agreement for its debut New York City store, at 480 Broadway Street, SoHo.

Exterior of Los Angeles Apparel debut NYC flagship store Credits: Los Angeles Apparel

Los Angeles Apparel's expansion to New York is seen as a strategic advancement in scaling its operations nationwide. “This lease reflects everything we believe in, supporting dynamic, mission-driven brands that are contributing to the cultural and economic fabric of our cities,” said Greg Kraut, co-founder and CEO of KPG Funds, in a statement.

“Los Angeles Apparel’s decision to open its flagship at 480 Broadway is a strong endorsement of New York City’s retail strength, and we’re proud to play a part in their East Coast expansion. It’s also a powerful reminder that growing brands can do so while creating jobs here in the US.”

The new space, set to be the retailer’s first standalone retail location in the US, spans 24,687 square feet in total and is located within a landmark SoHo property. The building, once home to Topshop’s flagship store in NYC, spans five floors with upgraded infrastructure that preserves its architectural roots.

Los Angeles Apparel was founded in 2016 by Dov Charney, offering a vertically integrated business model that centers on domestic manufacturing.

