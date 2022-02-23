Los Angeles-based Rails opens first UK store

US fashion and lifestyle brand Rails has opened its first UK store in London’s Covent Garden.

The 2,000 square foot store is located at 13 Floral Street and has been designed to reflect the brand’s Southern California roots to house its womenswear and menswear collections.

The opening allows Rails to connect with what it calls its “highly engaged and loyal online UK consumer” by giving them access to the brand in person, as well as allowing it to attract new customers through its central location.

Image: Rails

The Covent Garden store will also serve as the brand’s UK and European headquarters, with an office and sales showroom on the bottom floor.

Rails added in a statement that the London opening is a “major step” in its retail expansion and has plans to add a second location in the capital in another “sought after location” this spring. The brand also has stores in New York, San Francisco, Newport Beach, and Paris.

Jeff Abrams, founder and creative director at Rails, said: “The UK is among our most important international markets and where we have a strong network of retail partners such as Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Harrods, Trilogy, and more than 70 independent accounts.

“It is organically a place where we feel very at home. We are excited to continue to invest in this market, and continue to cultivate the great network we have, while connecting directly with our customers through a bricks-and-mortar experience.”

Image: Rails

Image: Rails

Image: Rails