Lotto launches in India with Agilitas Sports partnership

Lotto, the Italian sportswear brand, has officially entered the Indian market with an ambitious five-year plan to achieve a revenue of Rs. 1,000 crore (approximately 120 million dollars). This strategic foray is spearheaded by Agilitas Sports, a rapidly emerging entity in India's sportswear landscape, which holds exclusive rights for the Lotto brand in India, South Africa, and Australia.

The brand's launch in India is being promoted through a campaign featuring cricket legends Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma, who embody Lotto's vibrant and expressive brand personality. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, an early investor and close associate of the Agilitas founding team, has indicated a forthcoming YWC x Lotto partnership.

Lotto's initial product offering in India includes Lotto Leggenda, a premium sneaker line inspired by Italian street style from the 1970s to 1990s. These sneakers are designed in Italy and manufactured in India at Mochiko Shoes, a facility owned by Agilitas. Lotto Leggenda is the first in a series of planned product introductions for the coming year. The brand intends to expand its portfolio to include apparel, performance sportswear, and accessories next year, aiming to establish a strong position within India’s booming athleisure market.