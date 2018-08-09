Louboutin and Gucci join Selfridges Bullring line-up

Luxury fashion brands Christian Louboutin and Gucci, have both opened new boutiques within Selfridges at the Bullring in Birmingham, as part of the “continued investment” in the department store.

Shoe and accessories brand Christian Louboutin has launched an art deco themed boutique, while Italian fashion house Gucci will be offering its latest collections of shoes, accessories and fashion, alongside other luxury brand exclusives to the region including Tiffany, Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo and Burberry.

Sam Watts, Selfridges Birmingham general manager said in a press release: “There’s no better luxury destination in the city than Selfridges, Birmingham and we’re excited to add both brands to the roll-call of deluxe collections at Level 4.

“We know our customers appreciate being able to source the very best brands in one place, which is why we are constantly working to make shopping here an exciting and dynamic experience.”

Iain Mitchell, commercial director at Hammerson added: “We are delighted that two leading luxury designers have joined the enviable line-up of brands at Selfridges, within the Bullring. This follows the addition of Tiffany and Co, Louis Vuitton, Italian restaurant Fumo and the second ever Shoe Galleries concept to level four of Selfridges earlier this year.

“These two new additions further cement the Bullring Estate’s position as a key destination for premium brands outside of London.”

The transformation of Selfridges in Birmingham will be complete by the end of the summer, when the department store will unveil its newly refurbished personal shopping suite.

Images: courtesy of The Bullring Estate / Selfridges