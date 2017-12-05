Louis Vuitton and Tiffany join Selfridges line-up in Birmingham

Selfridges Birmingham in the Bullring has added Louis Vuitton and Tiffany and Co to their premium line-up of brands in the city.

Located on the fourth floor of Selfridges, Louis Vuitton has opened a 1,700 square foot boutique to mark its first store in the city. The concession stocks the new ‘Masters’ collection in collaboration with Jeff Koons, alongside its signature product range, which includes men’s and women’s leather goods, accessories, shoes and women’s fragrance.

In addition, Tiffany and Co has launched a 1,400 square foot boutique designed by its in-house team to sell its collection of fine and fashion jewellery.

Sam Watts, Selfridges Birmingham general manager, said: "The arrival of Louis Vuitton and Tiffany has added to the roll-call of about 200 premium brands that are sold exclusively in the Birmingham store. We’re constantly evolving and finding new brands for our customers to discover.

“These exciting changes on Level Four have added yet another degree of luxury that helps us to stand out in the busy retail sector in the city centre.”

Michaela Moore, general manager, Bullring and Grand Central, added: “Tiffany & Co and Louis Vuitton are fantastic additions to Selfridges, Birmingham. These global brands are a unique point of difference for our customers, reflecting just how highly regarded Birmingham is in a national context. Bullring now boasts a mix of luxury brands more akin to central London than ever before.”

Bullring states that it has an annual footfall of more than 36 million and that its retailers perform on average 55 percent ahead of national averages.

