Louis Vuitton opens Lake Como pop-up

As international travel is set to resume, Louis Vuitton is expanding its pop-up network. The brand is set to a team-up with Lake Como-lcaol, Italian retailer Tessabit for a summer pop-up shop.

The temporary store will be housed in Villa D’Este, a historical hotel that has played vacation spot to A-list celebrities and royalties. Lake Como is a popular travel destination known for its upscale resorts and proximity to the Alps.

The store will carry both Louis Vuitton’s men’s and women’s collections, including ready-to-wear, footwear, fragrances, and accessories. Louis Vuitton’s pandemic rebound has been powered internationally, specifically by Chinese and U.S. luxury consumers. In April, Wall Street Journal reported that luxury shares were soaring as Louis Vuitton practically shrugged off pandemic woes.