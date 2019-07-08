Louis Vuitton opens New York pop-up shop

Louis Vuitton continues to give the spotlight to its men's collections designed by Virgil Abloh. The brand is opening a men's pop-up shops on the Lower East Side from July 12 to July 21. The 6000-square-foot pop-up will be open at 132 Ludlow Street and will carry the fall 2019 men's collections. The temporary space will be covered entirely in neon green.

The shop will feature monogrammed accessories and leather goods, in addition to the shirts and sweatshirts featuring the "New Walkers" print from the fall/winter 2019 men's runway show in Paris. For the sneakerheads, the shop will also feature a new version of the LV skate trainer.

Louis Vuitton wanted to open a shop in the Lower East Side so they could be among the traffic of other streetwear inspired brands and stores. This is the third pop-up under Virgil Abloh's direction as menswear director of Louis Vuitton, with previous stores including a Chrome Hearts installation, and a recent Chicago pop-up.

The streetwear aficionados have slowly begun flocking to Louis Vuitton thanks to Virgil Abloh. As the force behind Off-White, his loyal followers happily flocked to his Louis Vuitton collections.

photo: courtesy of Louis Vuitton