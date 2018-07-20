Louis Vuitton opens pop-up store at Heathrow Airport

LVMH’s Louis Vuitton has announced the opening of a pop-up store at Heathrow’s Terminal 4 next week. The space will run until November, when the brand is set to launch its third permanent store at the London airport. The French fashion house already operates stores in Terminal 5 and Terminal 3.

The pop-up space is set to occupy 20 square meters and will offer menswear, womenswear and leather accessories. According to Heathrow’s website, the store’s décor will be inspired by Louis Vuitton’s “My LV World Tour Collection”, which pays homage to Gaston-Louis Vuitton’s private collection of destination stickers. The store’s facade will be adorned with stickers of famous monuments, resembling the labels people used to attach to their luggage in the 1930s.

Photo: courtesy of Heathrow