Louis Vuitton opens temporary hotel in London

To celebrate the 130th anniversary of its iconic Monogram pattern, Louis Vuitton is transforming a historic townhouse in London's Mayfair district into an immersive concept experience.

The temporary project is located in the heart of London. Louis Vuitton announced on Friday that it dedicates individual, thematically designed rooms to each of its legendary bag models, from the Speedy to the Neverfull. The choice of location is historically symbolic. Georges-Louis Vuitton chose London for the first international expansion outside of Paris back in 1885.

The French fashion house describes the Monogram, created in 1896 as a tribute to the company's founder, as an “emblem of savoir-faire, travel heritage and enduring elegance that transcends generations”.

Speedy Room at the 'hotel' pop-up Credits: Annabel Elston / Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton's 'hotel' pop-up Credits: Annabel Elston / Louis Vuitton

From the 'Keepall Lobby' to the 'Bar Noé'

Visitors can immerse themselves in the brand's history across several floors. The journey begins in the Keepall Lobby, which is dedicated to the 1930 foldable design. The Café Alma on the first floor offers culinary experiences in an Art Deco atmosphere. The second floor presents the Speedy experience, including a 'Safe Room' for the golden 'Speedy P9' edition by men's creative director Pharrell Williams.

Keepall Lobby at the 'hotel' pop-up Credits: Annabel Elston / Louis Vuitton

Cafe Alma at the 'hotel' pop-up Credits: Annabel Elston / Louis Vuitton

Craftsmanship and longevity

In addition to a playful 'Neverfull Gym', which focuses on the durability of the classic, and the 'Bar Noé' in the basement, the pop-up also offers practical luxury services. In a special Care Services area, customers can drop off their own Louis Vuitton pieces for a “restorative short stay” to ensure their longevity. Exclusive personalisation and hot-stamping services complete the offering.

Bar Noe at the 'hotel' pop-up Credits: Annabel Elston / Louis Vuitton

Neverfull Gym at the 'hotel' pop-up Credits: Annabel Elston / Louis Vuitton Credits: Annabel Elston / Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton Hotel on Berkeley Square will open its doors on April 24, 2026. It is expected to be open to the public for two months.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence.