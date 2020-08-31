Louis Vuitton opens temporary SoHo residency

Louis Vuitton's collaboration between their menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh and Bape and Human Made Founder Nigo, called LV2, has made its way to New York's SoHo neighborhood. The collection has taken up a temporary residency at Louis Vuitton's location at 116 Greene Street and will remain there through mid-October. Products available include the ready-to-wear, leather goods, footwear, and accessories.

LV2 marks Virgl Abloh's first collaboration for Louis Vuitton. The collection was originally unveiled in December 2019 and became available this past June. In addition to being available at the SoHo location, it will also be available on louisvuitton.com.

Louis Vuitton also experimented with the pop-up format for Abloh's Louis Vuitton collections last year with a pop-up shop on the Lower East Side. The pop-up format proved wildly popular (and very instagrammable) attracting a waiting line of visitors and customers.

Pop-up shops are expected to be the future of retail as retailers have become more hesitant to sign long-term leases. Pop-ups also offer a more experiential approach to retail, which shoppers have come to expect rather than just looking at things they can just order from home.