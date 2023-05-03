Louis Vuitton set to open new flagship on Fifth Avenue

As several luxury flagship locations keep popping up on New York’s Fifth Avenue, Louis Vuitton is the next in show, according to the New York Post.

The retail hotspot has recently seen the opening of the new Tiffany flagship, and the building of the new 21-story Rolex headquarters is underway. In a similar fashion, the new Louis Vuitton flagship will be a newly constructed building at the corner of East 57th and Fifth Avenue.

The new Louis Vuitton building will be another Fifth Avenue real estate move on part of LVMH. Earlier this year, LVMH signed a lease with Donald Trump to obtain the 65,000-square-foot former Nike store in the heart of Billionaire’s Row. The Trump Tower-adjacent space now houses the new Tiffany location, another LVMH subsidiary.