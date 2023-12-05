Lounge opens Christmas pop-up in Liverpool

Underwear brand Lounge has opened a pop-up store in Liverpool, which will run until December 23.

The 4,000-square-foot pop-up space is located on Liverpool One’s South John Street and houses Lounge’s range of lingerie, loungewear and nightwear in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL and 30A to 40G.

The store has been designed to emulate a cosy and warm shopping environment in Lounge's signature minimal style and also offers fully trained ‘Lounge Fit’ experts to advise shoppers on fit and style.

Lounge Christmas pop-up Credits: Liverpool One/Lounge

Mel Marsden, founder of Lounge, said in a statement: “We are delighted to launch our exclusive pop-up at Liverpool One this Christmas. As Lounge continues to expand into physical retail, we have been seeking locations that not only have high footfall numbers but also align with our dedication to providing the ultimate customer experience.

“Liverpool One’s core visitor-centred values and loyal consumer base made it the ideal home. We look forward to introducing Liverpool to our luxurious city debut.”

The opening follows Lounge making its first foray into permanent bricks-and-mortar retail earlier this year as part of its brand’s strategy to open a further seven locations over the next 12 months.

Lounge Christmas pop-up Credits: Liverpool One/Lounge

Rob Deacon, asset management director at Grosvenor, added: “We are delighted to have welcomed Lounge’s highly anticipated city debut pop-up, marking yet another fan-favourite to select Liverpool One as the destination of choice for pioneering, first-rate retailers.

“The rapidly expanding brand aligns very well with our demographic here at Liverpool One and it was great to see our visitors enthusiastically interact with the pop-up over the launch weekend.”

Lounge Christmas pop-up Credits: Liverpool One/Lounge