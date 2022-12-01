LoveShackFancy to open its first international store in London

Womenswear brand LoveShackFancy has confirmed that it is opening its first international store in London on December 3.

Located in London’s Notting Hill on Westbourne Grove, the store will mark LoveShackFancy’s sixteenth retail location and will house the brand’s vintage-inspired dresses and miniskirts, as well as its ethereal home collection.

The store itself will be a “feminine dreamworld” explains the brand, with the exterior painted in a light pink alongside the brand’s signature gilded gold lettering and florals dressing the front of the shop. There will also be a rambling rose vine hand-painted mural and an elevated, romantic interior featuring six hundred hand-made plaster roses adorned over the store’s custom moulding and a floating ceiling.

Image: LoveShackFancy illustrations of London store

LoveShakeFancy adds that they have placed an extra emphasis on “fancifying” its boutique due to its upscale British location and all the furniture was hand-selected from the brand’s favourite UK vendors to give it "the ultimate English touch". This includes an oversized vintage blush-coloured silk sofa at the heart of the store, next to two club chairs in custom LoveShackFancy prints, with glassware plates lining the wall. Hero items include two vintage chandeliers from Carlton Davidson in London. All the additional vintage items were sourced in Tedbury and the rugs in the North of England.

Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy, said in a statement: “We’re finally opening our first international store and it’s a total dream come true! I’ve been wanting to have a space overseas for so long and London couldn’t feel like a more perfect first.

“The elegance and charm of this city aligns so synonymously with our brand and our girl that it truly feels like a match made in heaven. We’ve communicated so much with our London customers through social media and when we’ve visited in the past, the love and welcoming we’ve received is surreal and this store is only going to help us connect with that community that much more. We can’t wait to create the most special memories and bring our unabashed femininity to the UK!”