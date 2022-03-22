Lucy and Yak launches recirculation project with vintage retailer Beyond Retro

Independent clothing brand Lucy and Yak has launched a new recirculation partnership with vintage retailer, Beyond Retro, with the goal of tacking textile waste and giving clothing a longer life span.

Launching March 22, the Re:Yak partnership allows customers to trade old Lucy and Yak products at Beyond Retro stores throughout the UK, to either be rehomed or responsibly recycled.

Donations can be in any condition and, with each item, customers will receive a voucher to use at Lucy and Yak and bonus Beyond Retro credit when an item sells.

Recycled products will go through Love Not Landfill’s process to avoid contributing waste.

“We believe for a brand to truly call themselves sustainable, they MUST take full responsibility for the full lifecycle of their product,” said the brand’s co-founder, Lucy Greenwood, in a release.

Greenwood continued: “At Lucy and Yak we have always thought big when it comes to circularity, but as a small, fast growing business, resource and space limits what we are able to achieve on our own; collaboration is key to solving the problems of this industry.”

The new partnership comes as the dungaree brand prepares for the launch of its pop-up store in Bristol, at which visitors can both view its latest collection and upcycle clothing they no longer wear.

Bristol and Yak is set to open its doors on March 26 and will stay open until April 16.