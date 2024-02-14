Lucy & Yak to open second Brighton store

Womenswear brand Lucy & Yak is expanding its retail footprint in its hometown of Brighton as part of its continued UK expansion. The new location, set to open on March 22, will be located on Brighton's popular retail destination The Lanes.

The store will showcase a new concept that will be “the sustainability flagship” for the brand, housing a curated edit of Lucy & Yak's core collection, as well as be used to educate consumers through events, workshops and panel talks.

The launch follows the successful opening of the brand’s newest stores in Bristol, Norwich, Nottingham, Cambridge, Manchester and Cardiff, and will join its existing Brighton store in North Laine.

Lucy Greenwood, co-founder and brand director of Lucy & Yak, said in a statement: “We have such a broad customer base and wanted to find a way to speak to more people. A concept store is something I’ve always wanted to test as a playground for sustainable conversations, workshops and events- this will be our sustainability flagship.

“Our colour-led, joyful shop in North Laine, Brighton will still continue to speak to our bolder customer, with our new toned down and sustainability focused location in The Lanes for the more earthy customer, like myself. I can’t wait to see where our journey takes us next.”