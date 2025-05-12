Ludivine opens a new Madison Avenue flagship in New York City

Luxury womenswear boutique Ludivine, known for its curated assortment of women’s designer brands, such as Gabriela Hearst, Erdem, Etro and R13, has relocated to a new Madison Avenue flagship in New York City, doubling the size of its store.

Ludivine, which has been a fixture of New York’s retail landscape since 2006, was originally founded in the West Village by French native Ludivine Gregoire and has relocated to a 2,500 square foot townhouse on the corner of 73rd Street and Madison Avenue.

The boutique retailer, which is recognised as the first store in New York to introduce brands like Golden Goose, Gabriela Hearst, Khaite, and Auralee, has been reimagined to feel like a Parisian living room, welcoming shoppers into an “elevated, intimate and personal” space.

The move to the new flagship location is described as “strategic” in response to a shift towards a new wave of consumers shopping on Madison Avenue, which Ludivine says is a younger, design-conscious clientele reshaping the uptown shopping experience.

Inside the new Ludivine store at Madison and 73rd Street. Credits: Ludivine

Ludivine relocates New York City flagship and announces first in-house designed label

Madison Dowd, the owner and chief executive of Ludivine, who bought the store in 2018, said of the new store in a statement: “Our customers come to Ludivine for a personalised experience, we know their personal style and the gaps in their wardrobes so we’re able to offer informed and trusted suggestions season after season.

“I’ve been searching for an opportunity to scale the Ludivine experience and reach a new customer. When I found the space on 73rd street I knew it was the perfect opportunity to expand our traditional retail model with an emphasis on hospitality. The space, although double the size of our previous location, maintains the intimacy.”

With the new space, Dowd adds that customers can expect a more “dynamic strategy” focused on trunk shows, events, and artist collaborations.

Ludivine will also introduce Freya, the retailer’s first label designed in-house and informed by nearly a decade of working with a discerning clientele this autumn. The pieces will be crafted in "couture level" lace, beading and tweed fabrics and designed in wearable silhouettes, such as a simple slip, a hoodie and a boxy jacket.