Lululemon announces footwear range will launch in late 2021

Lululemon's much-anticipated expansion into the footwear category is slated to take off next year.
According to insight from Retail Dive, the Canadian athleticwear company is planning its entrance into the market in the second half of 2021, with products to be ready for retail in 2022.
Lululemon first announced its plans for footwear last year, shortly after debuting its first line of cosmetics. CEO Calvin McDonald said at the time, “We tested and we learned a lot on footwear, and what we learned is: the guest resonates with us selling footwear. We believe we’ve identified an opportunity that will be unique to us and unique within the marketplace."