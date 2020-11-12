Lululemon begins selling newly acquired Mirror in stores

Lululemon is expanding its in-store offering beyond athleisure clothing. The athletic apparel brand will begin selling its newly acquired Mirror home gym in 18 stores across the U.S. this month.

The company bought the at-home fitness platform in June of this year , stating at the time that it planned to build upon its vision of building a community and enhance its digital and interactive capabilities.

Mirror offers a workout membership and innovative at-home workout device that doubles as a mirror and a smart screen. Lululemon is making the Mirror device available in stores, allowing customers to see the product for themselves before purchase. It was previously only available online.

Following in-store availability, Lululemon said that a new suite of Mirror features will roll out to the full Member base to strengthen community engagement and personal connection. These features will become available later this holiday season, and include the option to activate the Mirror's the built-in camera to see and interact with others and compete against other members during challenging exercises.

Lululemon said that these new features are designed to "create a workout experience that’s similar to a boutique studio environment."

Image: Lululemon