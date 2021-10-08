Lululemon brings interactive home gym to Canadian stores

Canadian athletics brand Lululemon has revealed its interactive home gym Mirror will now be present in 40 Lululemon stores throughout Canada, with the opportunity for shoppers to purchase the device in-store or online in November.

Back in July 2020, Lululemon acquired Mirror, firstly selling throughout the US, with a goal to launch the tech-advanced device in Canada as an omnichannel experience. The ‘mirror’ itself functions as a personalised fitness platform, utilising camera technology, a performance dashboard and live community engagement to create a digital workout experience.

“Community is at the heart of Lululemon, and bringing Mirror to Canada will enable more guests to interact with our growing collective and experience a digital sweatlife offering like never before,” stated Celeste Burgoyne, president, Americas and global guest innovation at Lululemon, in a release. “We have seen rapid growth and strong engagement for Mirror since launching in the United States and look forward to deepening our roots at home in Canada.”

Mirror will offer a broad selection of newly developed live classes led by its ambassadors, as well as 24/7 on-demand workouts. Trainers will be on-hand, through the device, for instruction, feedback and motivation with special features, such as live emojis, one-on-one sessions and followings, available to further enhance the community feel.

Store visitors will be able to speak with in-store Mirror experts and are welcome to take part in personalised demonstrations, with the sale of the device starting November 22.