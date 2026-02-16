Lululemon expands presence in London with Kensington High Street store

Canadian athleisure brand Lululemon has opened its thirteenth store in London, on Kensington High Street, as it continues to invest in the UK market.

The 7,000-square-foot store at 132-136 Kensington High Street in West London spans two floors and introduces Lululemon’s latest design concept, revolving around community and showcasing the brand’s head-to-toe performance assortment.

Lululemon Kensington High Street store Credits: Lululemon by Michael Franke

The design draws inspiration from the store’s proximity to Hyde Park and the area’s natural surroundings, combining wood finishes, textured materials, and soft, neutral tones to create a space that “feels both local and distinctly Lululemon”. The store also features a local manifesto centred on the city’s running culture with inspiring quotes and movement-led design elements.

The store houses an all-gender offering, including technical apparel, accessories, and footwear designed to support activities such as yoga, Pilates, running, training, tennis, golf, and everyday movement.

Lululemon Kensington High Street store Credits: Lululemon by Michael Franke

Sarah Clark, senior vice president of Lululemon EMEA, said in a statement: “Following the opening of our Regent Street flagship store last year, we’re excited to continue growing our presence in London with our new High Street Kensington location, which will be our thirteenth stand-alone store in the city.

“This store brings our latest design concept to life in a way that feels open, welcoming, and genuinely connected to the local community. The new space provides us with a great opportunity to better serve West London’s active community and build meaningful, long-term connections in the neighbourhood.”