Lululemon expands to Greece though franchise, opening debut stores in Athens

Canadian athleisure brand Lululemon is set to open its first-ever stores in Greece through a new franchise partnership with Arion Retail Group. The partnership and international expansion are in line with Lululemon’s wider retail strategy for growth across Europe.

The brand’s debut Greek store, located in Kolonaki, central Athens, will open its doors tomorrow, with the second store, located in the Golden Hall shopping mall, opening on June 12.

“We’re excited to welcome more guests to Lululemon with the opening of the first stores in Greece, marking another milestone in our continued growth across EMEA,” said Sarah Clark, Senior Vice President, EMEA, Lululemon, in a statement.

“Together with our franchise partner Arion Retail Group, we look forward to introducing our premium performance products that blend technical innovation with elevated style to new guests in the market and building meaningful connections with the local community here in Athens.”

The first store, spanning close to 180 square meters, will offer a broad range of Lululemon’s products that support a number of activities, including yoga, pilates, running, training, tennis, golf, and everyday movement, for men and women. The Kolonaki store’s interior features natural materials such as textured plaster, terrazzo flooring, and wood finishing to create a contemporary and modern retail experience, in line with the brand’s other stores.

The second store, located in the northern part of the city in Marousi, spans 290 square meters spread across two floors and will offer a wide selection of Lululemon’s athleisure and products for men and women. Both retail locations will also serve as community hubs, engaging with local running clubs, fitness studios, and trainers, hosting in-store events and collaborations to strengthen the brand's connections with its community in Athens.

The new store openings in Greece come two months after Lululemon opened its first stores in Poland and Hungary, as the brand continues to push forward with its strategic international growth. Additional new market entries scheduled for this year include Romania, Austria, and India, as Lululemon plots a record six market launches over a 12-month period.