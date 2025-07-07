Lululemon opens first European airport store

Canadian sportswear giant Lululemon has opened its first store in a European airport as it continues on the path of global expansion. The brand has inaugurated a new location in Heathrow Terminal 5, where a full range of Lululemon leggings, yoga gear and travel-friendly pieces is on offer.

The opening of the 103 square metre store intends to cater to the rising demand for activewear in travel, particularly in the way of long-haul flights. Lululemon has already explored the airport space in North America, where it first ventured into travel-centric boutiques back in 2021, with a pop-up at Vancouver’s YVR.

Speaking on the opening at Heathrow, the airport’s retail director, Fraser Brown, said: “As we strive to make every journey better, the launch of Lululemon in Terminal 5 will give passengers the opportunity to enjoy their travel experience with added comfort and style. Lululemon has amassed a cult following for good reason, and we are excited to welcome such an iconic activewear brand to Heathrow.”

Travel retail has become increasingly prominent in the UK, with the market having generated 4.9 million dollars in revenue in 2024, according to Grand View Research. This is expected to reach 8.2 million dollars by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2 percent over the next five years.