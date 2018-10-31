Lululemon teams up with YNAP’s Mr Porter

Canadian athleisure brand Lululemon has launched an exclusive capsule collection at Yoox Net-a-Porter’s luxury menswear website, Mr Porter, marking its first partnership with a men’s wholesaler.

The collection features 18 pieces, including T-shirts, pants, jackets and even a signature yoga mat, all in a color palette only available at Mr Porter. Prices range from 60 US dollars to 350 US dollars. In addition to the exclusive line, Mr Porter will also carry a selection of Lululemon’s mainline collection.

Photo: courtesy of Lululemon