Lululemon to open at McArthurGlen Cheshire Oaks

Premium fitness brand Lululemon is opening at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks, when non-essential retail reopens on April 12 following the coronavirus lockdown.

Lululemon, known for its activewear offering for yoga, running and training, is opening a 2,099 square foot store that will showcase the brand’s latest technical collections for women.

The new space will also be a hub for the local community, explained Lululemon in a press release, with a team of “passionate educators on hand to support guests in discovering the newest studio openings, running routes, and food destinations in the surrounding area”.

Commenting on the opening, Kenny Murray, general manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oak, said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome Lululemon to our retail line up to coincide with our reopening April 12. As an internationally-renowned activewear brand, Lululemon has a unique product offering which will appeal to our loyal centre guests.

“In spite of the current climate, we are committed to growing our retail offering to provide our guests with a premium shopping experience and look forward to sharing more exciting brand announcement throughout the year.”