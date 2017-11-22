Lululemon to set up shop at Tunsgate Quarter Guildford

Athletic wear brand Lululemon is set to open a store at Tunsgate Quarter, the new 80,000 square foot retail and restaurant development in Guildford town centre.

The yoga and fitness brand is set to open a 1,815 square foot store which will feature its entire range in addition to offering weekly complimentary yoga and fitnesses classes led by local trainers. Lululemon joins a growing line-up of brands, including Cath Kidston and the White Company, in signing on at the new retail development.

“This latest announcement demonstrates the consistent quality of the exciting line-up we’re creating at Tunsgate Quarter,” said Chris Daly, Senior Leasing Manager at Queensberry, property firm. “Lululemon is very much in line with the unique retail and leisure destination we’re creating in Guildford. The community is at the heart of this scheme and we know Lululemon will appeal to Guildford’s local and wider catchement.”

When complete, the new Tunsgate Quarter will feature 18 stores and 8 restaurants. Property owners Queensberry aim to create an expanded leisure hub, embracing independent retailers adjacent to the scheme, as well as adding a series of new stores to the high street retail choice while offering visitors a spectacular view across Guildford Castle and gardens.

Photos: Courtesy of Queensberry