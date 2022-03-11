Lush franchises to stay open in Russia as company suspends supply to region

Cosmetics company Lush has joined the expanding list of brands suspending operations in Russia in light of the invasion on Ukraine.

While franchises in the region will continue to stay open due to contractual agreements, the company has stated it will be suspending its supply to its Russian Licensee and will halt its online sales.

Furthermore, it has said it is currently in the process of acquiring Lush Ukraine shares that it does not currently hold, in order to secure the business.

In its announcement, Lush noted that its Russian and Ukrainian businesses are Associate companies, both 65 percent owned by a Russian citizen who built the business for over 20 years.

Lush said it would be continuing to communicate with the 600 colleagues in the two countries and that the sanctions and store closures would likely “not pose a material risk to the Group”.

In solidarity with Ukrainian people, the retailer has set up relief funds to provide support for citizens in surrounding areas that are providing food and shelter for those escaping the conflict.

So far, Lush has said it has been able to get support to three children’s hospitals, local resident groups, animal charities and hotels providing accomodation to evacuees.