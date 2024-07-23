Lush opens new Perfume Library concept in London
British beauty retailer Lush has opened a new Perfume Library concept store in London inviting consumers to explore an exclusive selection of 12 new perfumes, not yet available anywhere else.
The fragrance concept, located at 67-71 Beak Street in Soho, aims to showcase Lush’s long history of in-house perfumery by offering consumers consultation with its fragrance experts to discover a new scent.
The new fragrances in the collection were invented by the brand's three in-house perfumers: Lush co-founder Mark Constantine, who created many Lush scents since the start in 1995 and two female in-house perfumers, Emma Vincent and Alina Gliwinska.
The new collection will sit alongside Lush’s existing fragrance range, the brand’s collection of home fragrance, including candles, wax melts and incense and a limited amount of new body sprays will be available before the launch on August 1.
The concept will also have an exclusive vegan leather jacket available which can be scented to wear with a new apparel oil, as well as a selection of books that have inspired Lush’s perfumers.
Commenting on the concept, Gliwinska, said in a statement: “I am so excited that we have this beautiful and very diverse collection of scents available for every visitor to explore alongside a personal consultation, inspiring books and more.
“I am hoping customers will go on a journey to find their unique perfume which will match their personality, evokes memories and ultimately has the potential to become their signature scent!”
Lush’s Perfume Library joins a host of perfumeries, including Le Labo, Avestan, Byredo and Ffern on Beak Street.