Lush opens new Perfume Library concept in London

British beauty retailer Lush has opened a new Perfume Library concept store in London inviting consumers to explore an exclusive selection of 12 new perfumes, not yet available anywhere else.

The fragrance concept, located at 67-71 Beak Street in Soho, aims to showcase Lush’s long history of in-house perfumery by offering consumers consultation with its fragrance experts to discover a new scent.

Lush Perfume Library on Beak Street, London Credits: Lush

The new fragrances in the collection were invented by the brand's three in-house perfumers: Lush co-founder Mark Constantine, who created many Lush scents since the start in 1995 and two female in-house perfumers, Emma Vincent and Alina Gliwinska.

The new collection will sit alongside Lush’s existing fragrance range, the brand’s collection of home fragrance, including candles, wax melts and incense and a limited amount of new body sprays will be available before the launch on August 1.

Lush Perfume Library on Beak Street, London Credits: Lush

The concept will also have an exclusive vegan leather jacket available which can be scented to wear with a new apparel oil, as well as a selection of books that have inspired Lush’s perfumers.

Commenting on the concept, Gliwinska, said in a statement: “I am so excited that we have this beautiful and very diverse collection of scents available for every visitor to explore alongside a personal consultation, inspiring books and more.

“I am hoping customers will go on a journey to find their unique perfume which will match their personality, evokes memories and ultimately has the potential to become their signature scent!”

Lush’s Perfume Library joins a host of perfumeries, including Le Labo, Avestan, Byredo and Ffern on Beak Street.