Lush to invest 7.6 million pounds in UK and Europe retail

Cosmetics company Lush has revealed new plans to increase its retail investment to 7.6 million pounds across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

The new investment will go towards expanding its shops, relocations and redesigns in the regions throughout the course of 2022.

It comes as the retailer begins to implement a brick and mortar-focused strategy, which has already involved the signing of a new Glasgow flagship, to open in 2023, as well as preparations to launch its largest Ireland location yet, set to open later this year.

The new strategy is based around sizing up its stores to accommodate new concepts, with Lush emphasising the need to ensure all markets have access to the same products and services as its largest North American market.

In a statement provided to FashionUnited, Lush’s global property director Paul Wheatley said that physical retail has always been important to the company as it enables direct communication with its customers.

“That interaction and the conversations we have with our customers allow us to determine the product they require to meet any particular need, ensuring they always go away with the right products,” Wheatley noted.

“Our shops are a space for the local community to get together,” he continued, “our retailers and shop colleagues are involved in their local communities and we believe that high streets have the opportunity to become community hubs.”