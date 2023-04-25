Lush to launch new ‘Shampoo Bar’ concept in Liverpool

Handmade cosmetics company Lush is opening a new hair salon concept next month in Liverpool, offering exclusive hair washing and styling services.

‘The Shampoo Bar’ will open on May 6 on the ground floor of Lush’s Church Street store, the beauty and skincare retailer's largest store in the world.

The concept will allow customers to have their hair washed by a Lush shampoo therapist on a comfy lay-down basin bed using one of the brand’s shampoo bars, which were invented by the brand’s co-founder Mo Constantine 35 years ago.

Customers will be able to choose to have their hair washed with hard or soft water “depending on how they like their hair to look,” and then they can either self-style their hair or have one of Lush’s hair stylists or Afro hair stylists finish their desired look.

Daisy Evans, lead of hair at Lush, said in a statement: "I'm so excited to launch a new hair salon concept at Lush that is fresh, fun and celebrates our incredible invention of the shampoo bar product. Now anyone can come and have their hair washed, styled and take home a small but mighty product that is quite literally revolutionising the cosmetic industry."

Prices will start at 25 pounds for a 'wash and self-style,' with a 'wash and finish' costing 35 pounds.