Luxury brand retailer Designer Exchange opens London flagship

Luxury designer clothes and accessories retailer Designer Exchange has opened a flagship London store on the King’s Road just in time for Christmas. The 1,352 square foot store is the largest in the brands portfolio and the first to stock both clothing and shoes.

Designer Exchange buys and sells items to extend the lifespan of highly sought-after clothing, shoes and accessories from high-end brands including, Chanel, Hermes, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

Commenting on the opening in a statement, Hannah Grievson, commercial property manager at Sloane Stanley said: “This innovative, concept offers King’s Road visitors premium merchandise with an accessible price point in time for Christmas shopping.

“We are delighted to home the brand’s only store to stock clothing and shoes, and their choice to open their flagship with us, highlights the King’s Road’s status as a leading designer destination.”

Dominic Durante, managing director of Designer Exchange, added: “We are extremely excited to have opened our flagship store, on the iconic King’s Road in Chelsea. Until now we have put all of our focus on pre-loved designer accessories, particularly designer handbags, but the opportunity to open on the King’s Road was one we had to match with the launch of our expanded range now including clothing.

“The King’s Road store will be the only place to stock both clothing and accessories and we feel that this choice was cemented by the enormous appetite for high-quality luxury in the Chelsea catchment.”