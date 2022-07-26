Luxury brands Drumohr and Borsalino to open flagships at Milan’s Spiga 26

Hines, the global real estate firm, has secured Drumohr and Borsalino, two luxury brands as new tenants.

Both the brands plan to open their flagship stores alongside world-renowned names like Moschino, Sergio Rossi, and Kering at Milan's Spiga 26.

“As of July 2022, within a year of marketing the space, Spiga 26 is approximately 90 percent leased, which is testament to the quality of the location and project design. We are in final negotiations for the remaining retail space,” stated Mario Abbadessa, senior managing director and country head of Hines Italy.

The company said in a release that following the recent restoration of the historic Palazzo Pertusati, Spiga 26 is partially open and the Drumohr boutique, spanning 315 sq mtrs, will open a store there.

The brand, founded in 1770, is famous for its fine knitwear which has won over a loyal and upmarket international fanbase. The layout and atmosphere of the retail space aims to provide the optimum showcase for its collections that are created using the finest yarns and fabrics, and are made with an eye towards environmental sustainability.

Spiga 26 also intends to be home to the iconic collections of the Borsalino brand, recognised for its luxury hats, 160-year Italian artisan tradition, and notable clientele including film stars, artists, and celebrities.

The company added that Kering will occupy 7,000 sq mtrs of office space as its Milanese headquarters and the 3,000 sq mtrs of retail space is already home to Sergio Rossi, with Moschino and the new arrivals, Drumohr and Borsalino, to follow.