Luxury Brtish label Joseph opens store at Icon Outlet

Luxury Brtish label Joseph has opened the doors of a new store at London’s Icon Outlet at The O2.

The 1,427 square foot boutique, which is the brand’s sole London outlet, is located on the upper level of the shopping destination and carries the brand’s collection of luxury essentials, including contemporary women’s ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear.

The opening marks Joseph’s 27th location and joins a line-up of premium fashion brands already at Icon Outlet including Lacoste, Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Ted Baker and Hackett.

“Joseph is known for its vision to create a balance between fashion and a timeless wardrobe of luxury essentials and it will continue to define the style of the coming decades just as it did so powerfully in the past,” said Joseph retail director Lucy Taylor in a statement.

“We are delighted to have opened our only London outlet store at Icon Outlet and feel right at home alongside the premium brands under the roof of The O2.”