Luxury childrenswear brand Quinn Harper to open debut store

Luxury childrenswear brand Quinn Harper is to open its debut brick-and-mortar store this month in London.

The 1,019-square-foot store is located at 331 Kings Road in Chelsea, and its opening coincides with the launch of the new brand’s e-commerce business. The space will showcase Quinn Harper’s decadent occasion wear designs, alongside a range of premium accessories. The store will also offer a bespoke hairdressing service for Chelsea infants alongside its retail offer.

Edith Simon, director at Quinn Harper, said in a statement: “As a new fashion business, location is a key component in developing our brand. We are pleased to be able to announce our debut store in the heart of Chelsea and believe this will firmly place us in the market for high-end children’s fashion. To be amongst a community of fashionable and iconic brands is something we look forward to.”

Hannah Grievson, property director at Sloane Stanley, added: “We endeavor to welcome new and independent brands to the King’s Road, for the estate to continue to flourish as an influential shopping destination which connects our community with the brands. Quinn Harper will bolster the range of children’s fashion within the estate, raising our profile further as a leading destination for premium menswear, womenswear and childrenswear.”