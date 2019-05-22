Luxury ethical brand Koy opens Chelsea pop-up

Luxury ethical brand Koy Clothing has opened the doors of a 10-day pop up store in Chelsea.

Open from 17 to 27 May at 287 Brompton Road, the pop-up features a selection of shirts, blazers, shorts and accessories in both menswear and womenswear, and is characterised by bold colours, surprising details, and the use of authentic African fabrics such as Kikoy paired with high quality materials such as linens and wools.

“From a stunning fabric that surrounded us growing up in Kenya to the high streets of fashionable Chelsea, London. We are so lucky to be brought up in a country with so much inspiration, and we will forever value this,” the brand said in a Facebook post.

Founded by brothers Alastair and Jimmy Scott in 2016, Koy Clothing combines authentic African fabrics with luxury British fashion, inspired by the pair’s early years spent living in Kenya. The business donates 5 percent of all its revenues towards community projects in Kenya.