Luxury label Crafted Society launches subscription service

Amsterdam-based luxury fashion label Crafted Society has launched a subscription service.

The new service comes in the form of two subscriptions: ‘The Crafted Society Club’ costs 120 euros per year, or 12 euros per month, and sees shoppers receive a 40 percent personal discount on the entire collection all year round and early access to new products.

Meanwhile, ‘The Crafted Sole Society’ is a shoe subscription that costs 780 euros per year, or 75 euros per month, and sees shoppers receive four pairs of any Italian made shoes per year “at a fraction of the price”.

Crafted Society was founded in 2016 by husband and wife duo Martin Johnston and Lise Bonnet. The company says it works with Italian artisans to tackle the “catastrophe that the outsourcing crisis in the fashion industry has caused”.

It currently donates 1 percent of turnover to educational nonprofits and aims to set up a Luxury for Good Foundation that funds scholarships to help find and train new apprentices.

“We had been toying with the idea of a subscription for some time since no brand in our space offers one,” said Bonnet, who is also the brand’s designer. “During the pandemic, we decided that a radical approach towards luxury had to be introduced if we were to truly democratize the category and support our artisans even more.”

Johnston, who is also CEO, said the newly-launched service has “really resonated” with customers across the world.

“We didn’t know what to expect being the first brand to offer a luxury sneaker subscription, but it has provided an unexpected pivot in our business model and provided us with additional energy as we start to exit the pandemic,” he said.