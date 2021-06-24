Lyle & Scott to open first London store at LDO

British menswear brand Lyle & Scott is to open its first store in the English capital at London Designer Outlet (LDO).

The 800 square foot store will be the brand’s only outlet to open in the UK this year, and will join a line-up of other brands at LDO including Guess, Kurt Geiger, Dune, The North Face and Adidas.

“Many of our loyal customers have favourite items of our clothing linked to treasured memories,” said Lyle & Scott CEO Philip Oldham in a release.

“Opening at London Designer Outlet, itself a destination that is about the sensory experience of retail, gives us an incredibly exciting opportunity to meet more of our customers and create more memories.”