M&S calls for strong policing as retail crime escalates across UK high streets

Marks & Spencer has called for urgent government action to tackle rising retail crime, warning that increasing violence and theft are eroding confidence in UK high streets.

In a statement, the department store’s retail director Thinus Keeve said crime in stores is becoming “more brazen, more organised and more aggressive”, with frontline retail workers facing daily abuse and violence. The comments come amid growing concern across the sector about the scale of shoplifting and in-store incidents.

According to Keeve, there were around 5.5 million shoplifting incidents across the UK last year, with many more going unreported. He added that more than 1,600 retail workers face violence or abuse each day, highlighting what he described as a systemic and worsening issue.

Recent incidents cited by the retailer include organised gangs clearing shelves, assaults on staff, and cases of serious harm to employees. Keeve warned that such conditions are affecting staff wellbeing and contributing to workforce challenges, particularly as retail remains a key entry point for employment in the UK.

Retailers have increased investment in security and technology, with Marks & Spencer allocating tens of millions of pounds to measures including the use of the Auror crime intelligence platform to track repeat offenders and collaborate with police.

However, Keeve stressed that industry action alone is insufficient. As such, the company is calling for stronger and more consistent police responses, improved use of existing crime data, and greater transparency on incident levels.

Alongside Keeve, Marks & Spencer CEO Stuart Machin has also written to the UK government, urging coordinated action between policymakers, law enforcement and retailers to address what the company describes as a growing national issue.