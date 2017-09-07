M&S celebrates 50 years in Northern Ireland

Marks & Spencer, the multinational retailer is celebrating their 50th year in Northern Ireland.

First launching in Belfast, the retailer has grown, now counting 20 stores across the province.

Each store will celebrate the anniversary, though the Belfast store will hold the main celebrations, with a visit from M&S Chief Executive Steve Rowe, as well as many customers and colleagues who have been a part of the M&S journey.

“On behalf of M&S, I would like to extend a huge, heartfelt thank you to our customers, suppliers and dedicated colleagues past and present over the last five decades. For half a century, we have been proud to serve the people of Northern Ireland...We can’t wait to see what the next 50 years will bring,” said Ryan Lemon, M&S Head of Region, Northern Ireland & IOM.

2017 has been an exciting year for M&S Ireland, who in June announced that they would deliver one million hours of community volunteering by 2025, set to launch in Londonderry~Derry where M&S operates two stores.

Additionally, M&S launched a ‘Making Every Moment Special’ community project, which saw staff from each store take on 50 ambitious projects. Renovating charity shops, animal shelters, holding tea parties and sewing bees were amongst the 50 projects, which helped over ten thousand people.

Continuing the positive year, M&S Ireland announced today, that they would continue their expansion at Aldergrove, Carrickfergus, Newry and also open a new store in Craigavon next year.

Photo courtesy of M&S