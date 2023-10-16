M&S launches Christmas recruitment drive

High street retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has launched its annual Christmas recruitment drive to fill 10,000 new customer assistants to support in its stores over the festive period.

This year the number of festive vacancies has increased by more than 40 percent, explains M&S and reflects the additional investment it is making in colleague hours to support customers on the shop floor.

Sacha Berendji, operations director at M&S, said in a statement: “Our fantastic store colleagues play such a big part in delivering the magic of M&S at Christmas to our customers. And this year we’re recruiting even more colleagues to ensure there’s always someone on hand to offer support and recommendations.

“The Christmas period is a busy but exciting time for M&S and no two days are the same – in fact, many colleagues started their M&S careers at Christmas and have since gone onto progress across the business. With a range of roles and flexible working patterns available, anyone who is interested in being part of something special this Christmas should visit our careers website to apply.”

The customer service assistant roles will span both clothing and home, as well as food, with duties including serving customers on the shop floor and at service points, ensuring the shelves and rails are always stocked with products and engaging with customers to understand their needs and make recommendations.

All stores across the UK will have vacancies and new staff will join M&S from November 19.