M&S to open Goodmove pop-up in London

Marks & Spencer is opening a pop-up space in Covent Garden, London dedicated to its Goodmove activewear range, which launched online and in-store in January 2020.

The pop-up makes a “significant stand alone moment” for Goodmove, explains M&S, as the activewear brand has become the retailer’s best selling own brand, selling 1.6 million items annually.

Located at 6 Slingsby Place in Covent Garden, the pop-up will run from April 1 to April 23 and will showcase Goodmove’s spring/summer 2022 collection across womenswear, menswear and kidswear.

The Goodmove collection is designed to “make the most of workouts,” with pieces crafted from sustainable fabrications and innovative technology. The womenswear range features products for Run, Train, Walk, Swim and Yoga, with highlights including the bestselling Go Move legging, the new shorter length Go Move Shortie for Run, and the Go Train Leggings, which are squat proof.

There is also a focus on outerwear including the commuter jacket, waterproof parka and poncho, which are lightweight and fully waterproof, with taped seams, alongside the new trekking trousers, which are water and wind-resistant.

Jill Stanton, M&S womenswear director, said in a statement: “Since the launch of Goodmove in 2020, we've seen such rapid growth and demand - it's so exciting to see the reactions and hear feedback from our customers each season. As we move further into the year we know there is still a focus on health and wellbeing and we’ve worked really hard to ensure the range offers something for everyone.

“By launching our pop-up shop we’re able to introduce these new pieces to loyal followers, as well as new customers too, in a very different environment that really helps bring to life the ethos and sprit of the Goodmove brand.”

The pop-up will also host a variety of classes, including Vinyasa flow with Rosie Underwood, Cardio and Strength with Rosie Stockle, and Pilates with Alexandra Wächter.