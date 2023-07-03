Maap to open new retail concept store in Amsterdam

Australian cycling apparel brand Maap has announced plans to open its first LaB concept store outside of Australia in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, later this year as part of its strategy to grow in Europe.

In a statement, Maap said that the store, which will mark the brand’s first in Europe, follows the success of its first LaB concept store, built on the acronym for ‘Life Around Bikes’ in its home city of Melbourne.

Each LaB store is designed as a reflection of its surrounding environment, explains Maap, offering a retail space alongside a place for the local cycling community to come together. The Amsterdam location will host events, rides, and cross-industry collaborations, alongside the brand’s cycling apparel.

Oliver Cousins, co-founder of Maap, said in a statement: “Since launching our Melbourne LaB last June, the response from the community here has been humbling. The team developed a vibrant hub of activity which brings together people from different creative backgrounds in a space that lives and breathes all that Maap's commitment to the art and progression of cycling.

“We’ve been looking at a number of locations globally and shortlisted several for future LaB locations – we're excited to say Amsterdam is our next destination.”

To support its EU growth, Maap is hiring several roles in Amsterdam and across the brand’s wider European and international teams. This includes a new UK / European marketing lead, as well as several other positions over the coming 12 months to support its investment in the European and US market.