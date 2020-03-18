Fashionunited
 
RETAIL

Macy's temporarily closes all brand stores

Prachi Singh
|

Macy’s to temporarily close all stores In response to the widespread COVID-19 outbreak, Macy’s, Inc. has decided to temporarily close all stores through March 31, 2020. This, the company said in a statement, includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores,” said Jeff Gennette, Chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc., adding, “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”

All three Macy’s, Inc. brands – Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury – will continue to serve customers through its online stores and mobile apps.

Picture:Macy's media assets
macy’s bloomingdale's Bluemercury coronavirus
 

