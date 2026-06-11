Macy's, Dick's, Target, Walmart: How major US retailers are leveraging the FIFA World Cup 2026

With the opening whistle of the FIFA World Cup 2026 blowing today, a month-long celebration of football–or soccer–begins across the host nations of the US, Canada, and Mexico. The event is expected to contribute 30.5 billion dollars to the US gross economic output alone, according to Goaleconomy, with retail and real estate positioned as sectors expected to see significant gains.

Viewed by many as a once-in-a-generation cultural moment for North America, the tournament has prompted retailers to capitalise on the excitement. Through unique in-store activations, brand collaborations, and supporting local foundations, major retailers are connecting with both domestic and international fans to leverage the football frenzy.

Macy’s: World Soccer HQ

Macy’s World Soccer HQ collection. Credits: Macy's.

Macy’s World Soccer HQ is a football-centric omnichannel experience held at the retailer’s Herald Square flagship store in New York, offering a curated collection of sportswear, interactive features like an immersive tunnel and events starring athletes.

Beyond the retail experience, Macy’s has also partnered with the US Soccer Foundation as part of efforts to make sport more accessible to underserved communities. Next to a donation, the retailer hosted youth from the organisation's Just Ball League in a session with soccer player Riley Tiernan.

The Original Farmers Market: LA World Cup 26 Fan Zone

The Original Farmers Market, located at 3rd & Fairfax, is hosting its own LA World Cup 26 Fan Zone between June 18 to June 21. Over the four days, live match viewings, beer gardens and soccer-themed experiences will be on hand at the market.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Where It All Kicks Off

Dick's Sporting Goods x Adidas: Where it all kicks off campaign. Credits: Dick's Sporting Goods.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has partnered with Adidas on the ‘Where It All Kicks Off’ campaign, featuring a slew of the sportswear brand’s own ambassadors, including footballers Lionel Messi, Cobi Jones and Lamine Yamal. The video follows characters through various settings, from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store to a video game setting to a football match.

The campaign extends into in-store experiences with Adidas, as well as a partnership with DonorsChose, with which Dick’s intends to expand access to football by funding up to 250,000 dollars in US youth soccer projects. Teachers at eligible schools will be able to submit funding requests for related programmes from June 11.

Target: Summer Goals Tour

Target Summer Goals Tour experience. Credits: Target.

Target’s Summer Goals Tour will be hosted in four cities across the US–Los Angeles, where the event was already held on June 6, Houston, Atlanta, and Clifton–and timed ahead of major matches on the FIFA schedule. The experience is set within a branded area housing a small pitch, partner booths, and a player’s tunnel. Interactive challenges and complimentary snacks will be on site, as will access to merchandise like a Mexico Floral Jersey T-Shirt.

Simon x Adidas: Block party experiences

Real estate investment firm Simon will be bringing fan experiences and programming to a number of its shopping centres throughout June in partnership with Adidas. Events will be held at Del Amo Fashion Center, Houston Premium Outlets, Sawgrass Mills, and Phipps Plaza, each playing host to fan zones, Adidas product experiences, and performances.

Adidas retail locations at 90 Simon-owned centres will also offer enhanced in-store activations, including limited edition products, collectible merchandise, and prizes.

Walmart: Legendary Kickoffs

Walmart Legendary Kickoffs experience. Credits: Walmart.

Walmart has over 200 soccer-related events planned across its Legendary Kickoffs programme hosted in collaboration with LALIGA. An additional Coke & Walmart Soccer Match Event Tour will be brought to 11 US cities in Walmart parking lots, where kit customisation offerings are available.

The retailer is further working with Soccer Forward and Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support 20 soccer activations across the country, and has been named an official partner of the Leagues Cup and Major League Soccer, with which it has a merchandise deal for soccer products. Having launched earlier in the year, the latter partnership intended to help Walmart build familiarity and trust with soccer fans before the World Cup began.

Nordstrom: Adidas’ The Corner installation

Adidas at The Corner Nordstrom NYC Shop Credits: Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s collaboration with Adidas will stretch across 35 of its stores located in match cities, taking shape in events like a Downtown Seattle pop-up and an immersive installation at The Corner in New York. The partnership offers a curation of Adidas products, spanning men’s, women’s and kids, including FIFA-branded jerseys. Throughout the tournament, weekly activations will take place every Thursday, featuring giveaways and sweepstakes. Additional weekend events will align with featured countries, bringing complimentary gifts and customisations to the setup.

Pacific Retail Capital Partners: Where the World Unites

Real estate developer Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) will be hosting activation hubs in more than 10 cities across the US, designed to drive engagement and sales throughout its portfolio. Next to watch parties and penalty kick simulations, the sites will also offer exclusive merchandise and gift card giveaways. Additional activations will be hosted in match cities, including at New York’s Bridgewater Commons centre and LA’s Plaza West Covina centre.