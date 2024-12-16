Madewell marks opening of new flagship store in SoHo, NYC

Madewell has officially opened the doors of the newest flagship store in SoHo, New York City.

Exterior of Madewell's new flagship store in SoHo, NYC Credits: Madewell

Situated at 565 Broadway, the new flagship store from the denim and apparel brand spans 6,512 square feet and marks Madewell’s return to the neighborhood. Madewell originally opened its debut store in SoHo in 2006 at 486 Broadway, which shut in September.

Interior of Madewell's new flagship store in SoHo Credits: Madewell

Offering more space than the former SoHo store, the new location focuses more on customer service and styling. It houses both Madewell men's and women’s collections and includes an expanded denim bar to showcase the brand’s new fits as well as its core heritage fits. Part of Madewell’s elevated brick-and-mortar retail experience, the new flagship store showcases the brand’s new interior design and merchandising, which will be represented in all of Madewell's new stores going forward.

Interior of Madewell's new flagship store in SoHo Credits: Madewell

The new flagship store features timeless interior details with contemporary design elements. Inspired by the iconic artist lifts that SoHo is known for, the new flagship features original restored Corinthian column capitals, a rediscovered mosaic tile floor, and vintage furniture that has been carefully curated, including a custom de Sede configuration and a vintage Ciuingam sofa.

Interior of Madewell's new flagship store in SoHo Credits: Madewell

To celebrate the opening of the store, Madewell hosted a special party inspired by its new campaign, ‘Made for New York’. The SoHo flagship store opening comes as Madewell wants to expand its network of brick-and-mortar stores across the US.

Madewell denim bar in new SoHo flagship store Credits: Madewell

