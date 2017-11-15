Mahabis takes its first step into retail with Nordstrom

London - British slipper brand Mahabis has announced its first retail partner: US department store Nordstrom.

The award-winning slipper brand is set to launch in selected Nordstrom stores across the country in November as the London-based label expands and takes its first step into physical retail.As over half of Mahabis online sales are from the US, the partnership sees the brand reaching out to one of it larger customer-bases, to allows US customer the chance to see the slippers and buy them in store for the first time.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mahabis in the US, launching in our Nordstrom stores and online at nordstrom.com. We’re always looking to bring new, limited distribution merchandise to our customers and know they will love the design and quality of the brand," commented Brian Costello, VP Divisional Merchandise Manager, Women’s Shoes.

Nordstrom will be offering Mahabis’ original wool-lined ‘classic’ design, retailing at 110 US dollars in their Women’s Shoes department, both online and in-store from November 15. The classic slipper will be available in Mahabis’ signature larvik light and dark grey uppers, with a choice of colourful detachable soles. US Women’s sizes ranging from 4-12 will be available.

Photo: Courtesy of Mahabis