Main Rose, the new lingerie brand from Swedish pop icon Zara Larsson

Scandinavia has gained a fashionable new underwear brand: Main Rose, with Swedish singer Zara Larsson as its muse and creative mind. She is also the co-founder of the brand, alongside British entrepreneur Ben Eliass, who previously established the grooming brand Estrid.

The first collection includes 30 styles made from soft fabrics like modal and features a loungewear section. It places an emphasis on expressive cuts, embellishments and ‘clean’ styling. The press release provides no information on sustainability. Prices start at 19 euros for a brief and sizes range from XS to XXL. The debut collection will launch on mainrose.com on October 15, with new drops following throughout 2026.

Larsson first shared the news of the launch with her 8.7 million followers on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself sitting on a golden sculpture, wearing her own lingerie design. The piece is simple and nude-coloured, yet appears sexy due to the transparent fabric. She added: “Ultimately, my dream outfit is nothing more than a thong.” In the press release, Larsson describes her brand more formally as an extension of herself. It stemmed from the many conversations she had about pleasure: the things that make daily life more enjoyable. Interesting underwear is one of those things, according to Larsson.

With the launch of Main Rose, Larsson puts a twist on the conservative ideas of Scandinavian, mostly minimalist design. She does so in a market not typically associated with Nordic countries: sensual lingerie.