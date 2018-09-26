Maison Alaia sets roots in the digital retail market

Maison Alaia has reached an important milestone in its lifespan today, launching its first space in the digital sphere. The luxury fashion house had previously only occupied two brick-and-mortar spaces, one in London and one in Paris, as well as retailing with various department stores.

The brand’s new digital flagship, located at Maison-Alaia.com, is unveiled in partnership with the Yoox Net-a-Porter group, with which Maison Alaia shares parent company Richemont. Net-a-Porter had also been Maison Alaia’s first digital retailer last year. The new digital flagship operates under the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group’s Online Flagship Stores division, and is set out to be a five year partnership. Since 2006, the Online Flagship Stores division has worked with various luxury brands, including Balmain, Valentino and Moncler.

In our digital-obsessed age, it might seem surprising that Maison Alaia has only recently joined the digital retail space. But the reality is that while consumers will spend 25 percent more on digital purchases, 75 percent of all fashion purchases are made in store, according to a survey of 1,500 shoppers across the United States.

WWD points out that Maison Alaia is “one of the industry’s most discreet brands,” which likely why the brand had opted out of a digital presence for so long. Maison Alaia only recently set roots outside of its native France; the London flagship opened this past April.

With its new arrival into the digital world, Maison Alaia is able to reach customers in over 100 global markets, and offers an online-exclusive Edition collection. The Edition collection harkens back to the fashion house’s history, made up of pieces done exactly has the late brand founder had constructed.