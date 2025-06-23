Maison de Sabré partners with Nikki Beach for debut European trunk show

Australian luxury leather goods and accessories brand Maison de Sabré has partnered with Nikki Beach Hospitality Group to host a summertime trunk show across several of the group's iconic beach clubs and resorts in Europe.

The partnership represents the launch of Maison de Sabré's debut trunk show in Europe, opening under the name Sabré Solstice across three Nikki Beach locations. It also marks the launch of the brand's limited edition Raffia Collection, Maison de Sabré's first foray into resort wear.

Raffia Collection from Maison de Sabré to go on debut European trunk show at Nikki Beach Credits: Maison de Sabré

Launching today on June 23 at Nikki Beach Saint-Tropez, the moving trunk show installation, showcased in a custom raffia-wrapped cart inspired by Mediterranean citrus markets, will also take place at Lucia Cannes and Nikki Beach Mallorca and sees Maison de Sabré using the beachside destinations as key locations for brand storytelling.

"This collection was always designed to be sensory and evoke feeling — from the scent of natural raffia to the texture of full-grain leather — and Sabré Solstice brings that vision to life," said Omar Sabré, Co-Founder and CEO of Maison de Sabré, in a statement.

Maison de Sabré to showcase Resort collection at Nikki Beach Clubs this summer

"We've always done things our own way — first, bold, and unexpected. Offline is our new playground, and we're applying the same relentless creativity that built our brand online. We don't believe in glass ceilings — we're here to disrupt the system and truly make our mark."

Taking place during the peak season of the summer holidays in Europe, the trunk show is the first physical showcase of Maison de Sabré's limited-edition Raffia Collection, which previously has only been available online. Handmade from natural raffia and full-grain DriTan leather, the limited-edition capsule collection aims to reflect the best of coastal luxury through a design-led, sustainable lens.

Raffia Collection from Maison de Sabré Credits: Maison de Sabré

The summertime trunk show also marks the debut of the new Sabrémoji Fruit Coin Purses, made from repurposed leather offcuts, with the brand's popular Sabrémoji Fruit Charms. Both designs will be available at the onsite Charm bar for personalization and styling.

"Fashion is one of our six core elements and an important part of how we express the Nikki Beach lifestyle," said Lucia Penrod, CEO, Owner, and Co-founder of Nikki Beach Hospitality Group, in a statement. "We love partnering with brands that share our barefoot luxury spirit and global mindset. Maison de Sabré brings a vibrant energy to our summer season with a new experience created to inspire and connect."

Raffia Collection from Maison de Sabré Credits: Maison de Sabré

The debut of Sabré Solstice also represents Maison de Sabré's first step into hosting dedicated resort experiences and underlines a strategic shift toward multi-location activations across Europe's high-end coastal destinations.

As more luxury brands, including names such as Jacquemus, Burberry, and Missoni, increasingly turn to immersive retail and experiential formats for unique experiences, Maison de Sabré joins them in moving towards a mobile, narrative-driven approach to heighten brand relevance during the peak summer season and strengthen its presence in key international markets.

Nikki Beach Saint-Tropez partners with Maison de Sabré for European Trunk Show Credits: Nikki Beach Hospitality Group

The launch coincides with a period of rapid expansion for the brand. Since January 2025, Maison de Sabré has debuted more than 20 new locations in global cities, including New York, Paris, Milan, Osaka, Harajuku, and Daikanyama, with three additional openings in Japan and a confirmed three-month residency at Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche in Paris set to take place this October.

In the United States, the brand's fastest-growing market globally, Maison de Sabré has shifted from a digital-first model into premium physical retail, establishing a brand presence in over 15 store locations and entering into partnerships with leading retailers such as Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale's, FWRD, and Revolve.

Nikki Beach Saint-Tropez partners with Maison de Sabré for debut European trunk show Credits: Nikki Beach Hospitality Group

Sabré Solstice is set to run from the end of June to the end of July, with retail installations at Nikki Beach Saint-Tropez from June 23 to June 28, Lucia Cannes from June 30 to July, and Nikki Beach Mallorca from July 17 to July 20.