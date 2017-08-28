Majid Al Futtaim to open first Abercrombie store in Jeddah

Abercrombie & Fitch in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, will be opening the first Abercrombie & Fitch store, including a shop-in-shop for its Abercrombie Kids brand, at the Red Sea Mall in Jeddah. The company will open doors to the new store in September offering the fall/winter collection for men, women, and children.

“We are excited to be expanding both the Majid Al Futtaim Fashion brand portfolio and the Abercrombie & Fitch label in the Middle East, and continuing to bring highly sought after brands to the KSA region,” said Shireen El Khatib, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Fashion in the media statement.

The company said in a statement that this continued brand expansion is part of the franchise agreement between Majid Al Futtaim Fashion and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. announced in 2016. Majid Al Futtaim first introduced the Abercrombie & Fitch brand regionally in Kuwait, both at 360 Mall and The Avenues, followed by a flagship store in Mall of the Emirates in December 2015, that also saw the launch of the brand’s first fragrance boutique. Two further stores opened in Qatar at Doha Festival City and Mall of Qatar in March 2017.

“We are looking forward to bringing our unique Abercrombie & Fitch store-based brand experience to our customers in Saudi Arabia, and complementing our existing omnichannel capabilities, supporting our goal of providing our customers with the ability to engage with our brands, whenever, wherever and however they choose to do so,” added Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Including the launch in Saudi Arabia, Majid Al Futtaim partners with Abercrombie & Fitch on a total of six Abercrombie & Fitch and three Abercrombie Kids stores in the Middle East in a mix of franchise and joint venture arrangements. The franchise agreement will see the brands eventually expanding into Oman and Bahrain strengthening the company’s profile and the brands’ reach in the region.