Major regeneration plans proposed for Crewe

Plans have been proposed to revitalise Crewe town centre, including the redevelopment of the Royal Arcade site, refurbishment of the Market Hall and investment in the public realm.

The proposals represent 48.3 million pounds of investment and would see the Royal Arcade site transformed into a mixed-use leisure and retail scheme, which would include a new eight-screen cinema, gym, restaurants, and shops.

In addition, the scheme would also feature a new bus station and 450-space multi-storey car park, both of which would be funded and owned by Cheshire East Council, which is considering the development plans.

Councillor Don Stockton, Cheshire East Council cabinet member for regeneration, said: “Following consultation with residents in 2015, we’ve been working with cabinet members, local members and officers to bring together proposals which will transform Crewe town centre.

“It’s essential that Crewe becomes better placed to benefit from all that HS2 can bring, as well as deliver the ambitious economic growth targets outlined in the emerging Constellation Growth Strategy for the sub-region.”

To get the regeneration plans off the ground the council is looking to invest 15 million pounds, alongside the allocation of 10 million of funding from Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership, while a further 23.6 million pounds of private sector investment will be drawn in for the commercial elements of the plans.

The development will be led by Peveril Securities, part of the Bowmer and Kirkland Group, and their development manager will be the Cordwell Property Group.

William Warrack, managing director of Cordwell Property Group, said: “Both Peveril Securities and ourselves have significant experience of delivering successful town centre regeneration schemes. Our discussions with commercial occupiers in the leisure and retail sectors give us a great deal of confidence that we can successfully deliver this development for Crewe.

“Subject to planning approval, we expect to start demolition of the site next summer, with our first priority being the construction of the new bus station while the current one continues to operate. We plan that the whole development will be completed for opening by Christmas 2020.”